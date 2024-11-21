Power outage impacted downtown Corpus Christi Thursday morning

UPDATE: 11/21/2024; 6:35 AM

Hundreds of power outages have been restored in the downtown Corpus Christi area as of 6:35 a.m., according to officials from AEP Texas.

ORIGINAL: 11/21/2024; 6:20 AM

A power outage in the downtown Corpus Christi area has left over 400 customers without power Thursday morning.

Omar Lopez of AEP Texas says crews are working to restore the power, which could take several hours.

The estimated time for restoration is approximately 10 a.m., according to AEP Texas.

If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: