No arrests made yet in Sunday morning shooting near convenience store on N. Water Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A suspect fired shots just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning near a convenience store on North Water Street.

Corpus Christi Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Interstate Highway 37 Access Road for reports of gunfire.

Officials say they found a 20-year-old male who was shot, and they began providing medical help. The male was taken to the nearest hospital and remains in critical condition.

Fernando Arevalo/ KRIS 6 News

Police say a 19-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire was taken to the nearest hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives say a group of people were arguing when one of the suspects opened fire and shot the victims. The suspect also shot a parked car and a nearby building with stray bullets.

Officers believe this is not a random act of violence, however the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please call detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

