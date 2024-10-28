Watch Now
No arrests made yet in Sunday morning shooting near convenience store on N. Water Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A suspect fired shots just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning near a convenience store on North Water Street.

Corpus Christi Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Interstate Highway 37 Access Road for reports of gunfire.

Officials say they found a 20-year-old male who was shot, and they began providing medical help. The male was taken to the nearest hospital and remains in critical condition.

Stripes store on Water Street

Police say a 19-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire was taken to the nearest hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives say a group of people were arguing when one of the suspects opened fire and shot the victims. The suspect also shot a parked car and a nearby building with stray bullets.

Officers believe this is not a random act of violence, however the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please call detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

