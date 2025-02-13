NAACP Corpus Christi celebrates 55th MLK Freedom Fund Gala

On Saturday, Jan. 18, NAACP Corpus Christi hosted the 55th Martin Luther King Freedom Fund Gala at Plains Capital Bank tower.

The event was emceed by KRIS 6 News Neighborhood News reporter Alexis Scott, featuring live performances, speeches and more. The true meaning behind this event, however, was to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and promote equality and justice for all.

The 2024 keynote speaker was Dr. Willie D. Francois from New Jersey, who is the president of the Black Church for Justice and Equality, as well as an associate professor of theology at Union Theological Seminary.

