May proclaimed as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The family of fallen Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr. was present for the proclamation.

Ortiz was riding a motorcycle during a funeral procession when he was hit from behind on May 21 last year. He died from his injuries days later.

Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz succumbed to the injuries he sustained on May 21 after being hit by a vehicle trying to cross through a funeral procession he was escorting.

According to data from TxDOT, 581 riders died last year alone.

More than 2,500 motorcyclists were seriously injured in crashes last year.

Safety experts remind riders to wear helmets and avoid distracted driving before getting on their bikes.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.