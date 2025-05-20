Lane closure along Bayfront for Cooper's Alley project until June 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A section of Corpus Christi's bayfront will have reduced traffic capacity as construction begins on the Cooper's Alley project.

The L-Head near Sherrill Park will be under construction from now until June 1 as crews work to replace several piers and complete underground dredging.

Two-way traffic to the Yacht Club and Jane's Seafood House will continue to flow through the westbound lane during the construction period.

Drivers should be alert for flaggers who will be guiding traffic through the construction zone.

The Cooper's Alley project is part of ongoing improvements to the Bayfront area.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

