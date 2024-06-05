Juneteenth 2024 to feature 2 major performing artists: Slim Thug and Tweet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Juneteenth is less than two weeks away, and the Corpus Christi Chapter of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education (TABPHE-CC) is making sure the community is aware of events and celebrations in our area.

Organizers are looking forward to their 7th annual celebration of 10 days of Juneteenth Jubilee and Juneteenth Festival weekend.

This year commemorates TABPHE-CC Corpus Christi's 25th anniversary of formation. This year's celebration will begin at the Boys and Girls Club on Sunday, June 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3902 Greenwood.

"The celebration will include vendors, a kids area, and various speakers educating the community on health and wellness, child safety, and end-of-life care," said organizers.

The Juneteenth Festival weekend begins Friday, June 14, at the Solomon Ortiz Center with TABPHE-CC's annual black-and-white comedy and dance show. Comedian Rodney Perry will grace the stage as the event takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight.

"This year, in observance of our 25th anniversary, TABPHE-CC has secured two major performing artists — Tweet and Slim Thug will headline the 2024 Coprus Christi Juneteenth Festival," said Simone Sanders, TABPHE-CC President.

The 2024 Juneteenth Festival is free and open to the public. The festival will take place at Water's Edge Park on June 15 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A few other musical acts will be at Juneteenth Fest in the Park, including Bayou City Brass Band, Claudia Melton, The Revolution, JenniP Musical Experience, DJ Dallas Scratch, and Hilda Lamas.

Organizers say festival goers should bring lawn chairs/blankets and umbrellas for shade.