Inmate attacks, bites ear of Nueces County jailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Nueces County jailer is being treated after an inmate bit his ear on Tuesday morning.

According to Nueces County Sheriff John C. Hooper, 37-year-old Bradley Hagy refused to return to his cell. When the corrections officer tried to get Hagy in, he began to fight off the officer and bit his ear.

Hooper said Hagy caused damage to the officer's ear but did not bite it off.

Now Hagy who was already in custody on charges of assaulting a public servant, will also be charged with aggravated assault.