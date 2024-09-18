Holiday Inn Express celebrates grand opening in downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Emerald Beach Hotel first opened in 1965 and 59 years later,

it has been rebranded and reopened into four different hotels to serve the community and tourists visiting the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi Management District, United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, and members of TIRZ #3 board hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of the Holiday Inn Express downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

David Moreno, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, said, "We've needed it for a long time. We have large city-wide events that extend out towards the island. So we really needed this downtown, and we are looking forward to adding more hotels in the future."

Moreno said the hotel is looking into adding a rooftop bar and event center, which will bring a vibrant energy to the property and downtown Corpus Christi.

“We are happy to see new life in this property. The new improvements and new energy are a symbol of what is on the way for downtown,” says CCDMD Executive Director, Alyssa B. Mason. “We remain grateful to the TIRZ board, the City, and our many downtown property owners.”

