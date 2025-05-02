Frost Bank hosts traditional chuck wagon breakfast to kick off rodeo season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi residents enjoyed fluffy eggs and warm biscuits this morning at a special event in downtown. Community members were invited to the downtown location to enjoy a warm meal and learn more about the bank's services.

Frost Bank hosted its traditional chuck wagon breakfast in its parking lot as part of "Rodeo Corpus Christi" festivities. The free breakfast is a long-standing tradition for Frost Bank that helps kick off rodeo events across Texas.

"We've been partners with Buc says for many years. As Frost Bank, we've had these Chuck Wagon Breakfasts throughout the state. This is a great way to engage our customers and community partners, " said Matthew Guzman, Marketing President for Frost Bank Corpus Christi.

Guzman says this is the second year that Frost Bank has held the Chuck Wagon Breakfast in the greater Corpus Christi area.

