El Camino to host First Annual YMCA Salsa Fest

CORPUS CHRISTI — El Camino Comida and Bar will host the First Annual YMCASalsa Fest on March 2.

The event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. will have 12 + teams competing for the best salsa in the Coastal Bend. The food, not the dance.

Teams can enter to compete for free but need to bring two gallons of salsa.

YMCA Membership and Wellness Director, Victoria Sookiasian said the Y wanted to find a way to raise money that would be both fun and healthy so having teams making their own take on the Mexican classic would be perfect.

People wanting to see all the fun and taste test can pat $15 ahead of time or $20 at the door. Kids 17 and under will be admitted for $5.

To register a team or buy a ticket, click hereor contact Victoria Sookiasian at vsookiasian@ymca-cc.org

There will also be face painting, live music, food, drinks and dogs are welcome.

EL Camino is one of downtown Corpus Christi’s newest restaurants and will have their grand opening that same day at 5 p.m. at 314 N. Chaparral Street.

