Dia De Los Muertos street festival returns to downtown Corpus Christi Oct. 26

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is an annual celebration rooted in Mexico and now celebrated all over the world.

The holiday, which celebrates life and death, falls on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Families create ofrendas or altars dedicated to family members who have passed away, and it is believed that their spirits return to the living world to be reunited with their loved ones.

Here in the Coastal Bend, the Corpus Christi Dia De Los Muertos street festival is celebrating its 17th year and has become one of the region's most popular events.

"Goals of the event are to celebrate and honor the rich cultural heritage of Mexico and South Texas, educate and unite our community, draw tourists and residents to downtown CC, and promote our city," said Dia de los Muertos organizers.

The Dia de los Muertos Festival has brought life, music, and culture into the downtown community since 2008 — and this year is bigger and better than ever.

The 2024 Dia de los Muertos Festival will be held on Saturday, October 26, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. in downtown Corpus Christi.

Live entertainment will be featured on three stages, including Latin-influenced rock and pop music, Mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, Mexican Folk Dance, Tejano, Cumbia, Salsa, cultural dancers, youth performers, local DJs, and regional up-and-coming bands.

The event also includes a Youth Art Exhibition, kids’ activities, an ofrenda display in the former Ward Building at the corner of Chaparral and Peoples St., an extravagancia de piñatas, a lowrider car show, various demonstrations, and plenty of vendors.

FREE Park-N-Ride

RTA is providing a free Park-N-Ride from 2:30 pm until 12:30 am.:

1. From City Hall and County Courthouse parking lots - catch the bus on Leopard St.

2. From the Sandollar Parking Lot at Texas A & M University - CC.

You'll be dropped off in the center of the festival at the DDLM Mural

at Starr and Upper Broadway.

Where to Park

We encourage attendees to use RTA's Free Park-N-Ride from City Hall, County Courthouse, or TAMUCC's Sandollar Parking Lot. Another option is to take a ride service like Uber or Lyft.

Several adjacent streets are "No Parking" zones during the festival. Before you park, be sure to look for cones with small No Parking signs. They are sometimes hard to spot. Paid Parking is available in multiple areas downtown.

Nearby are:



Garage at Schatzel & Chaparral

Lot at Water & Schatzel

Festival Map

Dia De Los Muertos Street Festival



For more information on the 2024 Dia De Los Muertos street festival, visit their website here.