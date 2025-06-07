Designer purse bingo benefit help to raise funds for veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An afternoon of bingo, designer handbags, and community spirit helped raise funds for veterans affected by toxic burn pit exposure and other health conditions during deployment.

Burn Pits 360, a nationally recognized nonprofit based in Robstown, organized the event for the second year in a row. Hundreds of community members packed out a ballroom, on Saturday, at the Holiday Inn Downtown to participate.

They were given a chance to win authentic handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton, Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors. Guests also enjoyed a silent auction, raffle prizes, refreshments, and swag bags, all while supporting a cause that continues to impact millions of service members and their families.

“Our community continues to show up for our nation’s heroes, and events like this allow us to turn support into action,” Rosie Torres, Co-Founder of Burn Pits 360, said. “Every ticket sold and every sponsor who joins us is helping a veteran breathe easier, heal, and know they are not forgotten.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward Burn Pits 360’s direct assistance programs, which provide medical equipment, bereavement support, and wellness treatments to veterans and first responders battling deployment related health issues.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.