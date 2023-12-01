Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiDowntown

Actions

Corpus Christi's Merriest Downtown contest putting downtown businesses in the holiday spirit once again

GFChristmas2022.jpg
DMD
GFChristmas2022.jpg
Merriest Decor - LOGO.png
Posted at 10:33 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 12:00:13-05

Mayor Guajardo's Merriest Downtown Decor Contest kicks off Friday evening during the First Friday Artwalk (Holiday Edition) that's taking place from 6 to 10 pm all over the downtown area.

Downtown businesses will be dressing up their storefronts and interiors in their holiday best to compete for prizes in 7 categories including the Peoples Choice award.

Peoples Choice voting takes place from December 1 through the 25th on Facebook and Instagram. Voters will be able to scan QR codes at each of the participating businesses in order to place their votes.

Merriest Decor.png

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Lights