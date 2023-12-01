Corpus Christi's Merriest Downtown contest putting downtown businesses in the holiday spirit once again

Mayor Guajardo's Merriest Downtown Decor Contest kicks off Friday evening during the First Friday Artwalk (Holiday Edition) that's taking place from 6 to 10 pm all over the downtown area.

Downtown businesses will be dressing up their storefronts and interiors in their holiday best to compete for prizes in 7 categories including the Peoples Choice award.

Peoples Choice voting takes place from December 1 through the 25th on Facebook and Instagram. Voters will be able to scan QR codes at each of the participating businesses in order to place their votes.

DMD

