Corpus Christi Police encouraging homeless to seek shelter before temperatures drop below freezing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police are spending their day encouraging those who live out in the cold to go to nearby shelters before temperatures plummet to below freezing temperatures.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, several officers with the Crime Reduction Unit spoke with several unhoused residents who have set up tents or temporary living areas along sidewalks near Corpus Christi City Hall and the Mother Teresa Day Shelter.

Officers checked to see if those residents were okay and told them about the various options available to them, including shelters that are open during the day and the city's overnight warming center at the Corpus Christi gym that will open on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

They also advised them that the Regional Transit Authority would bus them for free to our city's warming center if needed.