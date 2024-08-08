Corpus Christi Police Department honors two officers who died in the line of duty Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The United States Flag of Honor was at the Corpus Christi Police Department today to honor two officers who died in the line of duty.

Officer Kyle Hicks died in April after he was shot during a domestic disturbance call.

Officer Vicente Ortiz died in June from injuries he received when he was hit by a vehicle that tried to cut through a funeral procession.

The flag of honor has been traveling the country since the September 11th terror attacks, and it honors fallen police, firefighters, and soldiers.

"So it's honoring these two fallen police officers for their sacrifice and for their family's sacrifice, and we'll be leaving here this afternoon to go to Florida for another police officer, so it's always moving from place to place," said Chris Heisler, President, and founder of United States Honor Flag.

The honor flag has traveled over 10 million miles, and each time it is touched, new gloves must be worn.

The gloves used today were left behind for the families of the two fallen officers.

