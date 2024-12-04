Corpus Christi City Council approves installation of shade structures for Cole Park Pier’s Park Plaza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cole Park Pier will get some much-needed shade for guests of all ages.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council awarded Gourley Contractors, LLC of Corpus Christi, a $689,934 contract to install shade structures for Cole Park Pier’s Park Plaza during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

City officials say Cole Park Pier was rebuilt and opened publicly in December 2021, and it features a new Park Plaza for outdoor gatherings.

The City council approved the new Park Plaza Shade Structure, which will help keep park visitors cool and out of the sun, especially during the hot Texas summer.

The project includes installing a two-colored, four-paneled shade structure with 12 concrete columns. Each concrete column will have white lighting, and the four corner columns will have electrical outlets. Once finished, the shade structure will match the existing look of the Pier.

“The addition of shade structures at Cole Park Plaza enhances the comfort and usability of this beloved space, encouraging more residents and visitors to enjoy our beautiful waterfront year-round,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “Investments like this strengthen our city’s appeal and improve the quality of life for everyone in Corpus Christi.”

Construction is expected to begin in January, with completion in early summer 2025.

