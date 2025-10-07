Corpus Christi Cathedral undergoes $13.6 Million renovation project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The historic Corpus Christi Cathedral has been a symbol of faith and community since the 1940s and is getting a long-awaited restoration.

The cathedral’s roots trace back to 1853 with the founding of Saint Patrick’s Parish. But the current structure, standing in the heart of the city since the early 1940s, hasn’t seen a major makeover in more than eight decades.

That’s changing thanks to $13.6 million in improvements approved by the City of Corpus Christi’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #3. Nearly $474,000 in tax reimbursements will be directed back into the project through a city program focused on enhancing safety, infrastructure, and neighborhood beautification.

Bishop Michael Mulvey of the Diocese of Corpus Christi said the work will breathe new life into the cathedral while maintaining its historic identity.

“It’s a great gift to the Diocese of Corpus Christi and to the people of the city,” Mulvey said. “I wanted to bring in something that would speak to all of us, the beauty of God, the beauty of prayer, the beauty of coming together, while also looking to the future.”

The renovations began in 2023 with $750,000 in updates to the Emmanuel Chapel.

Construction has since expanded to $1.4 million in interior remodeling, which includes new flooring, accessibility improvements, lighting and sound upgrades, and the addition of a new shrine dedicated to All Saints.

Mulvey said some of the changes were prompted by structural wear and ongoing issues with acoustics and infrastructure.

“There were cracks in the wall that we discovered,” Mulvey said. “People, for years, have said ‘we can’t hear you.’ It’s the beauty of the space, but the infrastructure needed attention.”

Another $5 million will go toward building a new grand hall for community gatherings and events. The exterior will also receive significant attention, including façade cleaning, fencing, security cameras, and landscaping improvements.

Interior renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with the full project scheduled for completion by 2028.

“This is about preserving the cathedral’s past while preparing it for generations to come,” Mulvey added.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.