Corpus Christi Bayfront Hotel one step closer to historic designation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a 9-to-zero vote, the Corpus Christi City Council approving the first steps to rezone the Corpus Christi Bayfront Hotel, with one request from the out of state investors: a historic designation. The Landmark Commission approved the decision before it went to council.

"When someone drives down the street, it's a time capsule," Corpus Christi Historic Preservation Officer Robert Kurtz said.

Kurtz explained the property has significance and it's more than just a brick-and-mortar.

"This place is significant because the economic push was to compete with Austin and San Antonio with their conferences and drive people to Corpus Christi," Kurtz said.

Opening as a La Quinta in March 1973 at 601 N. Water Street, the property used to host some of the most 'talked about' events in the city. That's one of the requirements Kurtz said is needed for a historic designation to happen.

"It has to be 50 years old or if a significant event took place there and if somebody famous owned the house or property," Kurtz said.

The historic designation will allow the building to claim certain tax breaks and FEMA exemptions, which other buildings in the area are required to have.

Kurtz mentioned Corpus Christi is at least 20 years behind on historic preservation. Currently, the city only has about two dozen properties with this accreditation, but Kurtz is hoping that will change.

"Hopefully this a trend," he said. "It's starting a trend and that's what I'm trying to do, I'm trying to start this trend to get people interested in their culture, in their history."

If you're interested in seeing if your property is eligible for historic rezoning, reach out to Robert Kurtz at (361) 826-3240.

