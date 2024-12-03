Chick-fil-A Coastal Bend hosting a free movie night at the Cole Park Amphitheater on Dec. 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Chick-fil-A Coastal Bend is preparing to host a free event to show appreciation for the amazing Coastal Bend community.

On December 7, 2024, at 6 p.m., the free movie night at the Cole Park Amphitheater kicks off, featuring the beloved holiday classic, The Polar Express.

"In addition to the movie screening, we will have a special opportunity for families to take photos with Santa, making it a perfect occasion for creating lasting memories," said Abbie Rasmussen, Area Marketing Director for Chick-fil-A Coastal Bend.

There will be various giveaways from Chick-fil-A Coastal Bend while supplies last.