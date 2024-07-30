CCRTA receives grant worth about $6 million to add more compressed natural gas vehicles to fleet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration awarded the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority $5.88 million to replace its diesel fleet with eight low-emission compressed natural gas buses (CNG). KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke with CCRTA Deputy CEO Hector Rendon about the grant.

"We were super excited to announce this to the community. In the state of Texas there were only two transit authorities and we were one of them [to be awarded]" Rendon said.

Rendon explained what compressed natural gas, or CNG for short, is.

"CNG bus means its low emission. There’s less pollution in the community. We want to be as clean as possible," Rendon said.

Although about 80% of ridership comes from the city's Westside, Rendon said the buses will be used all throughout the city.

"All buses are throughout our systems. We do have about 35 routes. We have about 68 big buses. We have about 61 smaller busses that move throughout the community," Rendon said.

While the grant will allow for eight new CNG buses, Rendon said the majority of the buses are already CNG, and the older ones will be replaced. But since there are some updates with the new buses, training will be provided for the mechanics, which will also be covered by the grants.

"We have existing CNG buses already. And that grant has money for training, for the AC, for the brakes, and all electronics and components in the bus," Rendon said.

But how will these changes affect the cost of rides?

"Our fares are not gonna go up. They’re going to remain the same for right now. So it won’t affect the ridership cost of riding the new buses," Rendon said.

Roberto Garcia and Rodney Wilson, both RTA riders, fill us in on how they feel about the additions arriving soon.

"I think it’s more better for everybody that can’t afford. I think it’s perfect for the environment," Garcia said.

"I think it’s great especially for the environment. I mean you say prices are not going to change? That’s a no-brainer," Wilson said.

Rendón said the goal is to eventually replace all buses with compressed natural gas buses, but they will keep a few diesel vehicles in the event of an emergency.

