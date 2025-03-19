CCPD receives report of wrong-way driver on Crosstown Expressway

A wrong-way driver caused some chaos on the Crosstown Expressway, though it ended safely.

According to police, on Wednesday, March 19, the elderly driver was first spotted traveling the wrong way on IH-37 near the Crosstown Extension just before 11 a.m.

The driver was last seen headed southbound on northbound Crosstown for several miles. At some point, he got off the freeway.

Luckily, someone got the wrong way driver’s license plate number and gave it to CCPD. Officers traced the license plate number to an address in Taft. Taft PD found the driver and reported he was fine.

According to Taft Police Chief John Landreth, the department will contact Adult Protective Services in hopes that they can offer resources to the elderly man and his family.

