Beach to Bay runners brace for potentially hotter temps with race set for end of May

Beach to Bayis just around the corner, but this year it's two weeks later than usual — landing on May 31. That means potentially hotter weather for participants in the popular relay race.

Experienced runners are already preparing for the increased temperatures and have advice for those planning to participate.

"Start hydrating at least a week before. Avoid any extra sun exposure a few days prior," Neldee Vidrio said.

"I don't just drink water. I make sure that I'm getting my BCA's and my EAA's and all of that factors into having a great run," Laura Flores said.

Flores and Vidrio are both avid runners who have participated in Beach to Bay in the past and know how to handle intense heat conditions.

"The temperature is going to make a big difference," Flores said.

NOAApast weatherrecords show the average temperature on May 18 in Corpus Christi (CCIA) is 78 degrees, compared to 86 on May 31. And that's not factoring in the humidity which impacts the feels-like temperature.

"It is going to be hotter it is going to be later in the month of May. I think it's really important for all runners to start hydrating now. If you're not today's the day, like start hydrating now," Flores said.

The runners recommend things like salt tabs and pickle juice to stay cool mid-run. But they emphasize another key preparation: carbohydrate loading the night before the race.

"Make sure you eat a lot of carbs the day prior so that way you're running on carbs. You have plenty of fuel in your tank to finish the race," Flores said.

"I love pasta. That's kind of my go-to. It settles well in my stomach and I don't have to worry about it. So I definitely carb load with pasta," Flores said.

Health experts warn about one significant risk when exercising in hot weather: heat exhaustion.

"And that can quickly progress to heat stroke if you don't do something about it right then and there. So, again, get in a cool place, drink lots of water," said Heather DeGrande from TAMU-CC College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

