Bayfront Park Fountain temporarily closed for repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One of the Corpus Christi Bayfront's iconic attractions is going to be off-limits to the public and this is not the first time this has happened.

We are talking about the Bayfront Park fountain near the American Bank Center. The city says it's closed for repairs, but there's no word on when it will re-open.

The fountain shut down in 2017 due to problems with the water pump and motor. Four years later, it reopened after more than $1 million in repairs and upgrades were made.

This time last year, the fountain was closed for maintenance, and it happened again in November.

"The public will be notified when the repairs are completed and the fountain reopens," said city officials.

