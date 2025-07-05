Battle of the Bay custom car show draws in neighbors across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of custom vehicles were on display at the Battle of the Bay custom car show today. The event, which featured music, culture, and custom cars, began at 11 a.m.

Local artists performed throughout the day as attendees admired the variety of customized vehicles.

"Besides the cars, it's just the atmosphere, the people. You know, everyone is out here to have a good time in a family-friendly environment," said Danny Ada, Battle of the Bay attendee.

