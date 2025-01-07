AND THE WINNER IS: Incumbent Everett Roy will continue to represent Dist. 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After nine weeks of uncertainty, the City of Corpus Christi just announced that Everett Roy will continue to represent District 1.

Roy won by selecting a bead with the highest number during a special-called city council meeting.

Roy will once again represent residents and business owners in North Beach, Downtown Corpus Christi, the city's northside, Annaville, and Calallen.

The special called meeting was called after a tie in the City Council District 1 race. It all started when the Nueces County Clerk announced the top votegetters in the Nov. 5 election were incumbent Everett Roy and former city councilman Billy Lerma.

That led the two to go head to head in the Dec. 14 runoff race which ended with each candidate tied at 1,916 votes. That triggered an automatic recount.

Shortly after, Lerma filed a petition asking for a manual recount rather than an electronic.

On Thursday, the Nueces County Clerk's Office completed the manual recount that showed the candidates remained in a tie.

At the start of the special council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo explained that both candidates would choose a bead and the candidate with the highest number would win the race. To decide who would draw the bead first, each candidate was asked to roll dice. The candidate with the highest number on the roll would get to pick first.

Roy rolled a 2. Lerma rolled a 4. Shortly after, Mr. Lerma chose the first bead with the number two, while Roy pulled a bead with the number three.

Roy was named the winner of District 1.

The mayor said Roy and the new council would be sworn-in before next Tuesday's council meeting.

