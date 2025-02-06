Watch Now
DMC celebrates 90th anniversary, Memorial Classroom building reopening

It was a historic day at the Del Mar College East campus as they celebrated their 90th anniversary and the grand reopening of the Memorial Classroom building on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The event also included the unveiling of a Texas historical marker from the Texas Historical Commission. Afterward, there was a tour of the newly renovated and historic building.

Built in 1942, the Memorial classroom was the first building on the campus.

"It brings a wonderful opportunity to celebrate this wonderful history," DMC President Mark Escamilla said. "We've repurposed the building because we've built new contemporary and suitable space for students and so we've renovated this facility to become the central administration for the rest of this history, shall we say."

