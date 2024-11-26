Distemper found in dogs across Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several cases of distemper-positive canines have been found across the city of Corpus Christi. That's after the city's Animal Care Services (ACS) received a report from a concerned resident earlier this month.

In a statement sent to KRIS 6 News, the city’s ACS received that report on Nov. 11, from a concerned resident about sick dogs on Molina Drive. ACS responded that same day and discovered 12 dogs at the property, some of which appeared to be unwell.

The owner agreed to surrender custody of the two most severely affected dogs. The dogs were taken to Oso Creek Veterinary Clinic, where they were given antibiotics before being brought to the ACS facility for monitoring and further treatment. After 24 hours, their condition had not improved, so the ACS veterinarian reassessed and diagnosed them with distemper.

Additionally, ACS conducted block walks and distributed flyers to educate the community about distemper, its prevention, and symptoms to watch for. They also contacted local veterinary clinics and rescue partners to alert them to the situation.

People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) hosted an animal vaccination event last week in the Molina neighborhood for any pet owners concerned about the disease.

"What we’re doing is trying to get a handle on it before it starts to spread because this disease can spread to other animals in our communities," PAAC founder Cheryl Martinez said.

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus. The virus attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems of dogs.

All dogs are at risk of it and those particularly at risk, include puppies younger than four months and dogs that have not been vaccinated against canine distemper virus. Cats are not likely to get the disease, but other animal species that can be infected are raccoons and skunks.

Dr. Beth Maddox with Animal Medical Corpus Christi said there are several signs that pet owners should look out for.

“Vomiting and diarrhea, upper respiratory, typically that’s a ton of yellow eye or nose discharge or coughing or neurological issues,” Maddox said.

She said her clinic has not seen any cases. Humans are not at risk, but dogs that do get it could also have long-lasting effects.

“I would definitely try to avoid exposure to dogs, stray dogs, or dogs that you don’t know their vaccine status," Maddox said. "And then if you’re getting wellness care from a veterinarian, your dog is most likely already protected.”

Maddox added the most effective prevention is getting your animal vaccinated and staying up to date with all immunizations.

