CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Diocese of Corpus Christi Catholic schools have received a donation they describe as "life-changing" from the American Heart Association.

The organization donated 60 CPR kits to the schools, which officials plan to distribute across their campuses.

"If someone has a health issue that requires the CPR skill and knowledge, they are right there to do it, whether they're at school in a classroom, in a gymnasium, in the library, in the cafeteria, or at home," Rosemary Henry, superintendent of the Office of Catholic Schools, said.

All staff at the Diocese of Corpus Christi schools are required to be CPR certified.

Diocese of Corpus Christi Catholic schools receive CPR kits donation

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

