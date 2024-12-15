DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Police Documents paint a picture on Gillette Murders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 1985, Gary and Stephanie Gillette were both murdered in their Southside home. The Corpus Christi Police Department continues to investigate this cold case nearly four decades later.

This is the statement from James Garland Harris, also known as Gary Harris, who would be later charged for the murders of the Gillette's.

This is the statement from Officer Dan Bock, who entered the home with James Garland Harris and found the bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Gillette.

This is the statement from Officer Messer, noting how the bodies were found in the master bedroom.

The statement from the police photographer, looking through all the evidence inside the Gillette's home.

This is the statement from Officer E. Garza, describing the investigation and what they find in Gary Harris's apartment after obtaining a search warrant.

This is the statement from Pamela Sue Palmer on David Stevens, good friends with Gary Harris. In her statement she also admits the hatchet, also identified as the murder weapon to being hers.

This is the statement from the medical examiner who reviewed and analyzed the bodies of Gary and Stephanie Gillette.

