Del Mar College to host job fair for higher education careers

Del Mar College is hosting a job fair for those interested in pursuing careers in higher education. The event will take place on June 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage Campus Harvin Center's Retama Room.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to browse a wide range of open positions with the college, meet directly with recruiters and hiring managers, and receive personalized guidance on application strategies.

The fair, themed "Where Passion Meets Purpose," aims to connect qualified candidates with positions at the Corpus Christi institution.

Attendees can learn about benefits packages, growth opportunities, and workplace culture directly from college representatives. On-site application assistance will also be available for those ready to apply.

The event will be held at 101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas. Interested candidates can scan a QR code available at the event to view current job postings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

