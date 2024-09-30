Del Mar College professor receives prestigious award for teaching excellence

"I hope you had as much fun today as I did."

A statement Professor Bob Long has said to students at Del Mar College for years following his lectures. It's something he truly prides himself on...having fun.

Now, he's being celebrated as the 2024 recipient of the Dr. Aileen Creighton Award for Teaching Excellence. One of the most prestigious awards presented at the college.

"I don't do this for the accolades. I teach because I truly love what I do," Long told Neighborhood News reporter, Alexis Scott.

Long has always held his love for learning close to his heart. Originally from Corpus Christi, Long graduated from Mary Carroll High School with Honors in 1988. He then went on to The University of Texas at San Antonio in 1992, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree, and completed a Master of Science in Biology degree with an emphasis in Neurobiology.

However, during his junior year at UTSA, the union between him and science was officially created.

"At one point, I was tutoring like 120 students. I literally had a lecture hall halfway filled. I was going over ‘This is what you need to know’. I realized I’m pretty good at this," Long said. "They were telling me that they learned more from me than one of my professors.”

Then, a tragedy within his family brought him back home to Corpus Christi. Years later, he became a Professor of Biology at Del Mar College—teaching Human Anatomy, Microbiology, and other science-related courses.

Long quickly realized teaching was his destiny.

“With 26 years at Del Mar and taught at UTSA for about 5 years as a graduate student, I have never gotten tired of it. I get excited, every time I still get goosebumps talking bout the eyeball or the brain or the skull," Long added.

Students have credited long for his creative teaching methods, which have also ignited their excitement to learn.

During the Fall 2024 Commencement Ceremony, the college presented Long with the award for teaching.

“I was honored and humbled and taken aback because this is like a lifetime achievement award. Because I don’t do it for the money, but I love it and I really love seeing the human spirit and I love seeing my students try," Long mentioned emotionally.

Other faculty members also supported Long's nomination as recipient.

"He has a strong passion for what he does. And he gives so much more than what the class requires. So he’s very good at what he does and they remember him. He’s the teacher that they remember," Program Director for Del Mar's Occupational Therapy Assistance Program, Curtis Lee, added.

Some former students also remember Long's dedication to education. A nursing alumnus noted to Del Mar College in a support letter for Long that "he has the ability to cater to diverse learning styles. He integrates real-world applications into his lessons, ensuring that the material is understood and appreciated for its relevance to our future careers."

But it’s not only the 15,000 students that he has taught throughout his career. His academic influence has also branched out to his son, Trevor, who is the Salutatorian of his senior class at Miller High School.

“He’s very proud of that achievement so far, and obviously we’re gunning for Valedictorian. His profession has really influenced me in terms of the classroom. He sets a high standard for me in terms of my grades and academics. He sets me up to be a really high achiever," Trevor said proudly.

Not only is Long a great supporter of Trevor's educational endeavors, he also extends that same support to the sidelines of the gridiron as Trevor balancing being a star student and quarterback for the school's football team.

"Everybody looks up to their dad and it makes me very proud to know that not only does he care for me and love for me like that, he also cares and loves for his students the same way," Trevor said. "Knowing that I can see him in the stands and laughing, always reminds me to not only take it seriously, but to also have fun while doing it.”

For anyone wondering what truly makes a great teacher, Long said you must have the following characteristics.

"You have to have mastery of your subject. You have to have excellent communication skills. You have to be passionate about your topic and you have to care about your students. They’re at the heart of what we do," Long said.

He added that he doesn't plan to stop teaching any time soon. He hopes to continue preparing students for success and spreading his love for science across the Coastal Bend.

