Del Mar College hosts job fair with over 200 positions available

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Job seekers had the opportunity to meet with recruiters and hiring managers at Del Mar College's job fair today, where more than 200 positions are currently available.

Candidates browsed a wide array of job openings including adjunct faculty, custodial staff, classroom instruction positions, and more while connecting directly with college representatives.

"We're looking at those individuals who want a career, not just a job. Because you may start out at just entry level, but we want you to advance, we want you to move up within the organization," said Jerry Henry, Executive Director of Human Resources at Del Mar College.

If you missed today's job fair, you can still apply online here.

