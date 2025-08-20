Cracker Barrel upgrades to new logo, look

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly half a century, Cracker Barrel is getting a facelift.

The chain's trademark had featured an image of a man resting by a barrel since 1977, that is, until this week.

Cracker Barrel unveiled a new design that is with its name only, with a modernized font. The brand is keeping the classic gold and brown color tones in the new logo.

Cracker Barrel also has country singer Jordan Davis appearing in a new commercial. The country-themed chain is celebrating the upgrade by offering customers a free classic side with any purchase on August 23 and 24.

This comes after the chain announced in July that it would start phasing out its iconic antique decor in favor of a more modern look.

