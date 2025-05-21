Costly caps and gowns leave high school seniors without ahead of graduation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many high school seniors, walking across the stage in cap and gown is a long awaited milestone. But for some students in the Coastal Bend, that dream may be out of reach.

Carroll High School senior, Giancarlo Mangiarulo, recently learned that several of his classmates may not be able to participate in graduation. Not because of grades, but because they can’t afford to buy their cap and gown.

“I know just like me, every other kid wants to walk the stage,” Mangiarulo said.

With prices for caps and gowns ranging from $50 to $70 and higher, many families are struggling to cover the cost. Mangiarulo, who is eligible to receive a free set through his school, has chosen to buy his own instead, so he can donate the free one to a student in need.

“I just want to help those people out,” Mangiarulo added. “I know how it feels. Everyone wants to walk that stage after four years. It’s a surreal feeling.”

His gesture comes as Communities In Schools of the Coastal Bend (CIS) encourages community members to donate their gently used cap and gown to help a student in need.

CIS Chief Program Officer, Christa Creek, said the organization works with more than 16 school districts in the region. This year, CIS has purchased at least 570 cap and gown sets, but the need is still overwhelming.

“This year, we have spent a little bit shy of $27,000 on caps and gowns, and there’s still a need,” Creek said.

Creek is encouraging alumni across the Coastal Bend to check their closets and consider giving back.

“If you have a Miller High School cap and gown, take that cap and gown to Miller High School and they will distribute it out,” she said. “We’ll purchase the tassel that says 2025. You keep yours.”

Without the proper attire, students will not be able to walk the stage at graduation. It’s a reality Mangiarulo hopes no student will have to face alone.

“I think it’s a positivity [effort] to give back to the community,” Mangiarulo said. “And I just look to give back.”

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!