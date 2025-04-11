Corpus Christi's new water dashboard helps residents track drought impact

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Water (CCW) have launched a new online water dashboard accessible on the City's official website. The tool provides residents with comprehensive information about water availability, helping address concerns about ongoing drought conditions.

The dashboard offers detailed monitoring of CCW's western and eastern water supplies, giving residents access to critical information they need to understand the current water situation.

"This innovative tool has been designed to meet the needs of all our water customers," said City Manager Peter Zanoni. "This robust dashboard replaces the prior Western Reservoirs levels indicator and provides more comprehensive information needed to best understand drought impacts on the region's water supply."

The new page displays exactly how much water is coming into the City's system and how much water is being used each month. It also includes valuable forecasting data to help residents anticipate when the City might enter a Level 1 Water Emergency (previously known as Stage 4).

CCW developed this tool specifically to provide information on the water supply and the impacts of drought. The dashboard will give the public more useful information as drought conditions continue.

The new dashboard features:

Monthly data on water availability

Forecasts for potential water restriction changes

Monitoring of both western and eastern water supplies

