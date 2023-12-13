Corpus Christi women celebrate 100th birthday on the same day

Two women celebrate their 100th birthday at Windsor Nursing Facility

Guadalupe Moreno and Esther Cheathum were born Dec. 12, 1923

Family and friends travel from near and far to participate in the milestone moment

On Tuesday, the festivities were in full effect at Windsor Nursing Facility as two women celebrated their 100th birthday. Guadalupe Moreno and Esther Cheathum were both born Dec. 12, 1923 and they both live at the same nursing facility.

Dozens of friends and family members showed up to send their love and well wishes to the birthday girls.

"Oh Aunt Esther, we're really happy to be here to celebrate your happy birthday with you, being 100," Mark Dillow, Cheathum's great nephew said. "I wouldn't miss it for the world."

The ladies blew out their candles, received gifts and even snuck a taste of their birthday cake.

"Some of our residents aren't fortunate enough to have family, so we become their family," Windsor Nursing Facility Activity Director Cathy Silva said. "So just as important as it is for us who live in the community to celebrate our family's birthday, just as important as it is for us to celebrate it here."

Some people traveled across state lines, all the way from California, to celebrate.

"I just think it's remarkable one and just the fact that someone can live that age," Dillow said. "She's 100 and I don't know anybody that's 100, she knows so much and it's a blessing of wisdom."

Others have kept friendships with the birthday gals for more than 40 years.

"It's a wonderful occasion to be able to celebrate Guadalupe and to know that she is really blessed, and she's still with us at 100 years old," Lulu Rodela said.

With all the love and special moments to make a glorious birthday, even Ms. Esther said the one thing on her mind during the party was the birthday cake.

Moreno added that she didn't think she would make it this far in life, but hopes she can celebrate another fifteen years.

