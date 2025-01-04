Corpus Christi woman's car hit by stray bullet on New Year's Eve

Gunshots or fireworks, well some neighbors living across from Moody High School said they can't tell the difference.

A viewer living on Misty Drive sent photos to our newsroom where a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire struck their vehicle on Tuesday night. The viewer did not want to speak with our Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, on camera, so she knocked on doors and spoke with other neighbors that discussed the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

“It's [the fireworks] just all mixed up and you never know, you never know," Monica C., said, "It’s not safe to be outside, even during the day with the grandkids, ya know?”

Monica said over the years celebratory gunfire has gotten worst. She's concerned for her grandchildren's safety when they're outside.

“You gotta be outside with them, every minute and sometimes it’s just not safe to be outside," Monica added.

Corpus Christi Police told Scott they received more than 77 calls about gunshots on New Year's Eve and at least 368 calls for reported fireworks.

"Officers responded and conducted their investigations as they needed to," Senior Officer, Jennifer Collier, said. "Unfortunately, what goes up, comes back down and we don't want that to happen because people get hurt and killed and that's what we're trying to prevent."

Scott also contacted other area law enforcement agencies across the Coastal Bend to see how many celebratory gunfire calls they received as well on New Year's Eve. Port Aransas Police Department tells me they did not receive any calls, neither did Robstown Police Department. Scott also spoke with Kingsville Police Department where they received only one phone call related to celebratory gunfire. They also received nearly 30 calls about illegal fireworks.

Collier added if anyone who has evidence about where celebratory gunfire came, there's a designated team that can help.

“Our forensics team does their investigation. They try to retrieve the evidence that they can and secure it and then they’ll do their forensic studies to try and find the source," Collier said.

Several other neighbors mentioned they hear gunshots throughout the year, not just on New Year's Eve or at night. They also hear them during the day.

If you hear gunshots anywhere in your neighborhood, CCPD asks you to call 911 immediately.

