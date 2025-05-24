Corpus Christi woman turns personal tragedy into mission to help survivors heal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "I want to be put 'unity' back into the 'community," Alma Garcia, said as she spoke with Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott.

Garcia was shot during a home invasion in October 2015. Three masked men broke into her home, leaving her to fight them off before one gunshot rang out, hitting her collarbone. The bullet traveled through her body and caused her to have a T-6 spinal cord injury, leaving her in wheelchair.

After undergoing intense physcial therapy and counseling, Garcia said she was able to find peace in knowing she has a second change at life. But rather than allowing the trauma to define her, Garcia used it as fuel to create something bigger than herself. That's how W.A.V.E. was board. The acronym stands for World Against Violence Everywhere. She launched the organization in December 2023.

W.A.V.E.'s is aimed at helping survivors of violence and connect them with vital resources, ranging from rehabilitation and counseling to prosthetics and other assistance. Garcia said she realized the need for survivor centered services after navigating her own difficult recovery with limited support. It's not just survivors of gun violence, but any kind of trauma that alters their life.

“The thing is, I want to create something that lasts longer than I do,” Garcia, said.

Since founding W.A.V.E., Garcia has helped dozens of people find hope. One of her greatest moments was helping a man in Houston receive two prosthetic legs by connecting him with the right resources. Her network also helps survivors access therapy, support groups, and community aid.

To expand her efforts across the community, Garcia began selling W.A.V.E. Packs. For only $5, they feature customized monthly stickers and bracelets. Although the design changes, the price always stays the same. She also sells t-shirts as well for those interested in being an ambassador. Garcia does not take any of the sales home. Through the funds raised, she donates them directly back into the community and supports various community and non-profit organizations in the Coastal Bend. Some of her efforts have supported groups like the Boys & Girls Club of Corpus Christi and Wings of Texas.

“Whether it’s making donations or helping with supplies, I want every dollar to go toward healing,” Garcia said.

Garcia added her mission is guided by faith and a sense of purpose that came out of unimaginable pain.

“God knew what he was doing with me,” she said. “He let me live for a reason, so that way I can continue to help others.

Now, Garcia hopes to take W.A.V.E. national. Her vision is to build a broader network where all survivors feel seen, heard, and supported.

If you'd like to help support W.A.V.E., check out the Facebook page and purchase a W.A.V.E. pack today!

