Corpus Christi woman advocates for National Donate Life Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — April is National Donate Life Month and one Corpus Christi woman is advocating the importance of being an organ donor and saving a life.

Just months ago, Cheryl Goffigon was on dialysis after the effects of lupus took over her body. For three years, she maintained her appointments until a doctor suggested a kidney transplant for a better quality of life.

“They put me on dialysis," Cheryl said. "My kidney doctor said to me, ‘Cheryl are you on a list', well of course, I didn’t even know what a list was."

Currently, there are more than 10,000 Texans waiting for organ donations, according to Southwest Transplant Alliance. Cheryl and her husband Lee were told she could be added to a wait list, but it may take up to eight years before she finally received one.

"And you know, we don’t have that much time, we’re senior citizens," Lee said.

During one of Cheryl’s appointments, Lee decided to get tested to see whether or not he could help. Within a week, a nurse calls them to give good news that they were a perfect match and Lee could be Cheryl's donor.

When they found out about the life changing news, both of them were excited. However, Lee was worried that being in his 70's would stop him from being an organ donor. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

On Dec. 18, 2023, the Goffigons headed to Houston in preparation for a new beginning. The surgery took place at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Now, with a new kidney, Cheryl said she and her husband are living life to the fullest without any restrictions.

“I’m able to hang out with the women at church and we go to the gym still. We even flew out to California," the Goffigons said.

Cheryl emphasized that she wants her story to be a testimony to others and encourage them to take a chance in giving someone hope and a healthier life.

“Go in and get tested," Cheryl said. "You may not even know anyone specifically, but there is someone waiting on a kidney. That’s really the perfect gift.”

Medical experts say anyone can be an organ donor. It is not only limited to kidney donations. All it takes is one decision to save someone’s life.

If you’re interested in learning more about how donations work, find out information with the National Health Resources and Services Administration or Donate Life Texas

