Corpus Christi teen gives back, one game at a time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Acts of charity and goodwill are not uncommon, especially during the holiday season. But one Coastal Bend teenager is helping give back by using his love of arcade games for good.

19-year-old Jacob Aldrich, who is autistic, said he's been coming to Chuck E Cheese since he was about 3 years old. But when he was 17, he got this idea.

"Starting 3 years ago, I was at zero, and I decided to get a million tickets to give to Toys for Tots," Jacob told KRIS 6 News.

So he started coming every weekend, and sure enough, he made it to a million tickets.

Jacob said he mostly played his favorite game, Wheel of Fortune.

"I have a strategy that really no one else knows about. No one else has figured this out I don't think," Jacob said.

The tickets also came pouring out when he played another game, Tippin' Blocks.

"2 months ago, I get told, it came across my office. I get told that some young man collected a million tickets. And I was shocked, because I know what that takes," United States Marine Corps Corporal Russell Sweet said.

Corporal Sweet, who helps coordinate for Toys for Tots, called what Jacob's done "absolutely unbelievable"...and a "selfless act."

Jacob's mom invited KRIS 6 News to watch as the Marines loaded up all the gifts Jacob could get with a million tickets. They'll be taken to an undisclosed location for distribution, and Jacob hopes to be there.

In 2023, the USMC Toys for Tots Program distributed more than 37,000 toys and supported more than 18,000 children.

For more information call 1-361-336-9044.