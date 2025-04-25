Corpus Christi teachers receive $1,500 surprise for classroom supplies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Local educators from various school districts received a financial boost when the Reliant Educators Program partnered with Corpus Christi Hooks to award $1,500 to 10 teachers for classroom supplies.

The teachers were surprised with oversized checks during class, with Mardel bookstore adding an additional $100 gift for each recipient.

"They spend so much of their own funds for our students. So for an educator like Ms. Stovall who was here when I went to school here. She's taught generations and made an impact on so many families," Hinojosa said.

The funds will help teachers purchase books and other necessary classroom supplies at Mardel's.

Organizers say teachers were selected based on their introduction of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM). Curricula, student impact, teaching style, and any unique challenges the educator has overcome were also deciding factors.

Here is a list of local educators who received the grant: