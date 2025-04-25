Corpus Christi teachers receive $1,500 surprise for classroom supplies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Local educators from various school districts received a financial boost when the Reliant Educators Program partnered with Corpus Christi Hooks to award $1,500 to 10 teachers for classroom supplies.
The teachers were surprised with oversized checks during class, with Mardel bookstore adding an additional $100 gift for each recipient.
"They spend so much of their own funds for our students. So for an educator like Ms. Stovall who was here when I went to school here. She's taught generations and made an impact on so many families," Hinojosa said.
The funds will help teachers purchase books and other necessary classroom supplies at Mardel's.
Organizers say teachers were selected based on their introduction of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM). Curricula, student impact, teaching style, and any unique challenges the educator has overcome were also deciding factors.
Here is a list of local educators who received the grant:
- Calallen High School - Charlene Dietrich has been an educator and mentor for over 45 years. She was invaluable in her students’ success in University Interscholastic League (UIL) academic activities and competitions. Her passion and commitment to her students have helped them go on to impact the communities where they now serve as leaders.
- St. Pius X Catholic School - Michele Stovall has fostered a culture of service and community unity throughout her 40 years as an educator. She oversees the Student Council and encourages her students to care for their community and environment by implementing thoughtful initiatives like food drives and clothing donations.
- Flour Bluff Primary School - Victoria Flores teaches Special Education classes for 1st and 2nd grade and provides various enrichment opportunities for her students. She has organized special trips, started a garden, and even opened a coffee cart on campus to help students with their social and math skills.
- Kolda Elementary School—Levy Murray teaches Adaptive Education classes for students in 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade and leaves a lasting impact on his students. He is active in special student Olympics and helps lead the Guys with Ties program for 5th-grade boys to help them make the transition to middle school.
- A.C. Blunt Middle School—Justin Hodge has been a teacher, mentor, and leader for 22 years. He works closely with Life Skills students, offering support in and out of the classroom and even continuing to guide former students through high school. Known for his compassion, he often uses his own money—earned through a side job removing bees and selling honey—to fund activities like cooking lessons and educational field trips.
- East Cliff Elementary School - Jordan Demetros is an exceptional Special Education teacher who brings patience, dedication, and creativity to her work. She goes beyond teaching by advocating for her students and adapting lessons to meet each child's unique needs. Her strong connections with students help build their confidence, independence, and academic growth.
- Moses Menger Elementary School—Maria Mercedes Bernal is a dedicated Math and Science teacher who brings STEM learning to life for her 4th-graders through engaging, hands-on experiences. She leads the Eco Team, a student organization focused on sustainability. Students grow produce using outdoor gardens and indoor aeroponics towers. The club is fully self-sustaining, with students fundraising in eco-friendly ways to support their projects.
- London Intermediate School—Rebecca Ramirez is a dedicated teacher who goes above and beyond to support her students’ success. She often uses her own money to provide engaging tools and resources that make learning fun. In addition to her classroom efforts, she actively participates in extracurriculars like Band and Student Council, making her an outstanding educator overall.
- Haas Middle School - Orlando Sanchez is a dedicated math teacher who goes above and beyond to support his 6th-grade students. He devotes countless hours to tutoring, offering support before and after school and on weekends to ensure no student is left behind. His passion for teaching not only helps students succeed academically but also builds their confidence and problem-solving skills that will serve them long into the future.
Hamlin Middle School - Juan Salazar is an 8th-grade math teacher and coach, but has experience teaching children in kindergarten and beyond. He was even recognized in the top 50 out of 10,000 teachers for a nationwide competition spotlighting America’s favorite teachers.
