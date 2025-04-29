Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Corpus Christi street repair project gets the go-ahead

City of Corpus Christi
KRIS file photo.
City of Corpus Christi<br/>
City of Corpus Christi
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Streets in your neighborhood are getting a facelift soon.

Tuesday City Council authorized a $35 million street repair project, part of Bond 2024. This will fund the repaving of 27 miles of residential streets.

$33 million will be used for street construction, minor stormwater, and ADA improvements.
$1 million will be used for design and inspection of ADA improvements, and an additional $1 million will be used for engineering and "administration reimbursements."

Los Colonias is one of the neighborhoods where streets are set to be repaired... and one neighbor tells KRIS 6 that it's "not logical" to make patches in places of potholes.

There's no word on when this street project will begin.

Here's a list of the streets set to be repaired.

2024 Residential Streets project-01
2024 Residential Streets project-02
2024 Residential Streets project-03

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BucDays