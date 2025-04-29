Corpus Christi street repair project gets the go-ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Streets in your neighborhood are getting a facelift soon.
Tuesday City Council authorized a $35 million street repair project, part of Bond 2024. This will fund the repaving of 27 miles of residential streets.
$33 million will be used for street construction, minor stormwater, and ADA improvements.
$1 million will be used for design and inspection of ADA improvements, and an additional $1 million will be used for engineering and "administration reimbursements."
Los Colonias is one of the neighborhoods where streets are set to be repaired... and one neighbor tells KRIS 6 that it's "not logical" to make patches in places of potholes.
There's no word on when this street project will begin.
Here's a list of the streets set to be repaired.
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!