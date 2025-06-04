Corpus Christi Public Libraries launch new library cards for minors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents across Corpus Christi now have more say over what their children bring home from the library.

Starting this week, Corpus Christi Public Libraries rolled out two new library card options for kids under the age of 18. These new cards join the existing youth card, offering families more control and customization when it comes to children’s library access.

The changes follow community requests for age-appropriate borrowing restrictions, according to library officials.

“Starting at the beginning of this year was when we really started considering implementing this,” said Jayne Atokuku-Vitz, Librarian for Reference Services, said.

Parent, Marissa Garcia, told Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, she and her family visits the library weekly. She added the new options give her peace of mind in knowing what her children are borrowing.

“When we come in, she can go and get her own books,” Garcia said as she looked at her daughter. "It’s kind of monitored so that’s a good thing. We get to see what they’re checking out and obviously get to read the books with them as well.”

Take a look below at the available card options, including accessibility and limitations:

Youth Library Card

For ages 0-17

Parents/Guardians are welcome to use the card to borrow materials for their own use

Check out any available material in the library

Access digital resources

Access CloudLibrary for eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines

Use self-checkout stations

Log into library computers and access the internet

Choice of card design. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten card image is exclusively accessible to active program participants

Juvenile Card

For ages 0-17

Check out juvenile material

Access digital resources

Use self-checkout stations

Parents/Guardians will not be permitted to use the card to check out non-juvenile materials for themselves

Access to CloudLibrary for eBooks, eAudiobooks, or eMagazines is not available

No access to CCPL computers with internet

Account must remain in good standing to ensure continued access

Teen Card

For ages 13-17

Check out juvenile material

Check out teen material

Access digital resources*

Use self-checkout stations

Parents/Guardians will not be permitted to use the card to check out non-juvenile materials for themselves

Access to CloudLibrary for eBooks, eAudiobooks, or eMagazines is not available

No access to CCPL computers with internet

While the youth card remains the most flexible, the juvenile and teen cards provide tailored alternatives for parents seeking age-based limits on their child’s borrowing privileges.

When getting a new library card, be sure to bring a valid Driver's License (DL) with an updated home address. If the address on the DL is not accurate, you can also bring another document or proof of address, including a utility bill.

