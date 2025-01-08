Corpus Christi Public Libraries hosting Winter Coat Drive until Jan. 31

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Public Libraries are currently holding a winter coat drive.

Neighbors generously donated over 300 coats last year, and organizers are trying to beat that record.

From now until January 31, all six public libraries in Corpus Christi will accept new or gently used coats, jackets, and sweaters for children and adults.

The city partners with local organizations and donates the coats to people throughout the community who may need them the most.

For hours and locations, visit https://www.corpuschristitx.gov/department.../libraries/