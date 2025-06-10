Corpus Christi prepares emergency plans for hurricane season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city officials are gearing up for hurricane season with updated emergency plans and upcoming preparedness exercises.

The Corpus Christi City Council received a briefing on the city's hurricane response strategy, which includes activating the Emergency Operation Center if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens the area.

"Full scale evacuation exercise, we do that annually. This year it's happening this Friday at the natatorium with our partners the RTA, Red Cross, our city departments," Jace Johnson, Emergency Management Coordinator said.

All city departments have emergency plans that are updated annually, and officials conduct regular drills to ensure readiness.

With flooding being a major concern during hurricanes, the city will distribute free sandbags to residents on Saturday at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Residents can receive up to eight free sandbags per vehicle.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!