Corpus Christi Police preparing for 48th annual Christmas basket giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are gearing up for the 48th annual Christmas Basket Giveaway, an event where officers select families in need to receive toys and food on Christmas Eve.

The number of families helped depends on the donations received.

Earlier this month, the La Posada Foundation donated $10,000 to the cause.

At Tuesday's City Council meeting, Assistant Chief David Blackmon got everyone pumped up for the event.

"Those names are tabulated by officers throughout the year. I'd love to see you all out there this year; it will change the way you feel about Christmas," Blackmon said.

The Christmas Angels Foundation plans to have 200 volunteers on hand Christmas Day to help deliver the baskets.