Corpus Christi police officers shut down IH 37, SH 358 eastbound flyover for fatal crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Emergency crews are working a major single-vehicle crash on the 5700 block of Interstate Highway 37 southbound near the State Highway 358 interchange.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Antonio Contreras, an unknown male traveled off the highway and crashed his vehicle. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Corpus Christi Police Department posted on social media that the flyover from I37 to SH 358 eastbound is shut down as they investigate.

"Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route and expect delays," stated CCPD in the post.

Details are limited as investigators are still gathering information on the scene.