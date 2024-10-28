Corpus Christi Police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian accident on Leopard St

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5400 block of Leopard Street near McBride Lane around 6:55 a.m.

"During their investigation, officers found that the pedestrian was crossing Leopard (southbound), not in a crosswalk, and was struck by a vehicle. The driver and several witnesses remained at the scene," said Senior CCPD Officer Antonio Contreras.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he passed away. Police have not released any other information on the victim and said he will be identified by the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the truck did not receive any citations, according to police.

