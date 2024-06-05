Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation enforces rules at Watergarden

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi wants to remind the community of the rules at the Watergarden.

During the Memorial Day weekend, several people were seen swimming and wading in the water. However, the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation wants to remind people that those activities are prohibited.

Some residents visiting the Watergarden on Wednesday morning said they have seen people swimming in the water well the attraction closed in 2017 due to damage from Hurricane Harvey.

“That’s always been a problem here," resident George Tuley said. "People have always been coming here and wading in it and swimming in it. It’s usually done at night. I think there are plenty of better places to go swimming in Corpus, down on the bayfront.”

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd issued a statement regarding the use of the Watergarden, saying that:

"The water at the Watergarden fountain is chlorinated water. Signage has been installed to inform the public not to enter the water. This is not a designated interactive fountain. This fountain is to be enjoyed by viewing only. Overall, there have been many visitors to the Watergarden and everyone has enjoyed the Watergarden fountain.

We would like to remind the public that we do have four splash pads that can be used to cool off in the hot months: Collier, Salinas, West Haven and Bill Witt. They operate from 8am to 10pm and are closed on Mondays for maintenance."

The City of Corpus Christi also posted to social media several ways that you can enjoy the Watergarden.

