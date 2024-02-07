Corpus Christi Parks and Rec finishes Mirador Seawall Lighting Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — For the past couple of months, people may have noticed construction along N. Shoreline, especially at the Selena Memorial Statue. It's part of the city's Mirador Seawall Lighting project.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department began the project back in November. For anyone that doesn't know what a mirador is, it's a balcony -- exactly like the ones you see when walking the Bayfront.

"It's to redo the lighting at all the miradors to lighten up that area," Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd said.

Dodd also added that the project is to enhance the seawall and the community experience. There are eight Bayfront miradors in total. However, there is one in particular that the public is especially interested in - the mirador that's home to the Selena Memorial Statue.

"The Selena Mirador is the most popular mirador that we have," Dodd said. "We're taking very good care of that. We're painting that mirador as well. We're putting in some new musical equipment that's down there. So this is something that's really really good for our city."

It seems like the construction for the memorial has taken a while, but Dodd explained that the city wanted to finally repair it so residents and visitors can enjoy the memorial to its fullest capacity before construction.

"We're in that final stretch now and it's coming along very well. The electrical people were out there today," Dodd said.

The sticker price for the entire Mirador Seawall Lighting Project is more than $400,000. But this is not the only project they're working on. Parks and Rec said they're gearing up to unveil more improvements throughout the city, including the new splash pad at Cole Park expected to open in May.

To stay updated with city projects and improvements, head to the Parks and Rec website.

